Bat found in Cary tests positive for rabies

On Monday, a bat in Cary tested positive for rabies.A homeowner found the bat in the house in the 100 block of Castlewood Drive Sunday.Tests from the State Laboratory of Public Health in Raleigh confirmed the bat was positive for the disease.No one in the home was bitten.The pets at the home are on vaccines, so they will get a rabies booster, out an abundance of caution.This is Cary's third confirmed case of rabies this year.The last case occurred in September when a fox found on Loch Lomond Circle tested positive for rabies."Especially this time of year, bats are best outside and away from people and pets," said Animal Control Officer Michele Schulz. Schulz noted that Cary Animal Control typically does not respond and remove bats in homes unless found in living areas.Citizens should use caution when dealing with suspicious animals or pets that may have come in contact with a suspicious animal. Wear gloves and other protective clothing when helping injured pets, and stay away from any bodily fluids, especially saliva.Seek help immediately if you or your pets are bitten by any animal, and notify officials as soon as possible. If you suspect a rabid animal, contact Cary Animal Control immediately at (919) 319-4517.