Each year, consumers throughout the Triangle file thousands of complaints against local companies, but the Better Business Bureau of Eastern North Carolina said many of those complaints go ignored.
The agency just released it's list of triangle area businesses with the most unanswered complaints.
The BBB received close to 6,731 complaints in 2018, but 10 businesses account for nearly one-third of all of the unanswered or unresolved complaints on file.
Cary based gaming company Epic Games tops the list with more than 200 unanswered or unresolved complaints in 2018.
The BBB said most of the complaints involve customer service or refund and exchange issues.
In a statement, Senior PR Manager Nick Chester said, "Epic Games is not affiliated with the Better Business Bureau and has redirected all player submitted complaints from the BBB to our Player Support staff."
Outdoor gear and apparel company ZeroFox USA also made the list.
The company has an "F" rating with the BBB due to having nearly 30 unanswered complaints, all of which were filed in 2018.
Most of the complaints are about never receiving orders after paying for products and being unable to reach company representatives.
The BBB said it attempted to contact ZeroFox USA on numerous occasions via phone, email, and mail but never received a response.
A Raleigh-based roofing company owned by a man now facing numerous felony charges was also listed.
The organization said the owner of Above & Beyond Roofing is accused of stealing more than $50,000 from consumers.
The company was also the subject of a state fraud investigation.
Other companies on the list are:
Guardian Logistics Solutions: A storage and freight delivery company based out of Durham. It has an "F" rating for 11 unanswered complaints in 2018.
The majority of the complaints submitted to BBB said the company failed to deliver their parcel in a timely manner.
Owl Lyft: S short-lived online retailer based out of Raleigh selling men's workout and fitness gear.
In just two months, BBB received 11 complaints against the business, all which went unanswered. The BBB believes the company has ceased all activity, as their website is no longer in service.
Professional Fitness: S personal training and fitness center headquartered in Raleigh. It has nine unanswered or unresolved complaints and an "F" rating with BBB.
Most of the complaints submitted to BBB deal with contract and billing issues, while other customers state they never received services paid for.
Air Cleaning Equipment, Inc.: An air treatment company located in Sanford, specializing in dust collectors and humidifiers. In 2018, BBB received seven complaints against the business, all in regards to the humidifiers. The company has failed to respond to all
The Devil is a Lye: An online t-shirt shop based out of Durham has failed to respond to all six complaints submitted to BBB in 2018. The majority of the complaints submitted to BBB state customers' products were never delivered.
Tooth and Nail Cosmetics: An indie cosmetics company located in New Bern, has six unanswered or unresolved complaints and an "F" rating with BBB. The majority of the complaints submitted state they received damaged products or there orders were cancelled without explanation.
Thurbers Educational Assessment: A Chapel Hill based standardized testing company has five unanswered or unresolved complaints and an "F" rating with BBB. Most complaints deal with customers not receiving materials ordered. The company has been unresponsive towards customers.
