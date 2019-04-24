Beachgoers warned of jellyfish on Myrtle Beach shores

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WTVD) -- On your next trip to the beach in the Grand Strand, you may want to keep an eye out for jellyfish.

The creatures have been spotted along the beaches.

Cannonball jellyfish are the most common species popping up on the shores of Myrtle Beach.

They are typically not harmful to humans.

Beachgoers are still being warned not to touch them.

Other jellyfish that have been spotted are Portuguese man o' war and Atlantic sea nettles which pack a powerful sting.
