'Beavis and Butt-Head Bandits' wanted for Northern California store robbery

LOS GATOS, Calif. -- Three men caught on surveillance video robbing a store in Northern California have been dubbed the "Beavis and Butt-Head Bandits."The thieves tried to hide their identities by pulling their shirts over their heads, like the characters from the 90s animated show.It happened Monday morning around 2:30.The store estimates they got away with $5,000 in cash, alcohol and cigarettes.