'Beavis and Butt-Head Bandits' wanted for Northern California store robbery

LOS GATOS, Calif. -- Three men caught on surveillance video robbing a store in Northern California have been dubbed the "Beavis and Butt-Head Bandits."

The thieves tried to hide their identities by pulling their shirts over their heads, like the characters from the 90s animated show.

RELATED: 'Flash mob' steals $30,000 in merchandise from North Face store

It happened Monday morning around 2:30.

The store estimates they got away with $5,000 in cash, alcohol and cigarettes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los gatoscrimerobberysurveillancesurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Flooding causes evacuation of Smithfield shelter
Outer bands of Tropical Storm Barry arrive in Louisiana
Police send warning after bear makes its way around Pittsboro
Amazon Prime paying customers to pass on 2-day shipping
1 trooper loses job amid investigation; two others reassigned, I-Team learns
Avocado shortage has prices soaring
Airlines waive rebooking fees ahead of Tropical Storm Barry
Show More
Authorities in Durham investigating 'reckless' car meet
Wake County moms demanding change in their children's math program
Man who claimed to be in shootout with illegal immigrants sentenced to prison
Gas leak shuts down both directions of Wade Avenue in Raleigh
Hoke County Gold Star family gifted with car donation
More TOP STORIES News