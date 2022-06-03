Community & Events

77th U.S. Women's Open championship expected to bring almost 70,000 people to Southern Pines

By
Businesses in Southern Pines busy ahead of 77th U.S Womans Open

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WTVD) -- Beverages are delivered to Bell Tree Tavern for what's expected to be busy weekend in downtown Southern Pines. They call Southern Pines "Home of American Golf" because of the tournaments held there, and the 77th U.S. Women's Open championship is a global draw for the community.

"At night I expect to see a busy dinner especially with our patio and things like that. People are going to want to go outside," owner of the Bell Tree Tavern Con O'Mahoney said. "We staff a little bit heavier. We prepare a little bit more."

A few doors down at River Jack Outdoor Trading Company, managers there are already seeing patrons from up north and Florida.

"People come in here to take a break from the heat. They get some extra supplies in case they need water bottles or seats, chairs," said Dana Myers, general manager of River Jack Trading Company.

Anticipation among business owners is growing as the town hosts an event of this magnitude.

"According to the BBB, they do analysis, and this tournament is going to bring between 23 and 25 million dollars. How much will filter down to us? We hope a lot," Mayor Carol Haney explained. "They're expecting 70,000 people to attend."

According to Town Manager Reagan Parsons, all local hotels are booked, filled with players, spectators and support staff who help make this event possible.

Business owners are thrilled to see golf fanatics help sales spike.

"It's local. It helps downtown. Helps the area," said Parsons.
