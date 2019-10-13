Beloved Outer Banks gift shop 'The Cotton Gin' destroyed by fire

CURRITUCK, N.C. (WTVD) -- A beloved Outer Banks gift shop, the Cotton Gin, was destroyed after it went up in flames Saturday afternoon.

Around 1:41 p.m., crews with Lower Currituck County Dire Department arrived to see smoke coming from the gift shop's roof.

Crews were still on scene of the fire until around 8. p.m, Currituck County Fire Chief Ralph Melton said.

The Cotton Gin, located at 6957 Caratoke Highway, sold gifts beachware and souveniers in the outer banks since 1929, according to its website.

No one was injured and there is no word on what started the fire.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ncfire
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Carolina Panthers defeat Tampa Bay Buccaneers 37-26 in London
Typhoon leaves up to 33 dead in Japan
Underage driver involved in Raleigh crash, police say
Orville Wright bust stolen from Wright Brothers memorial in OBX
Driver flees after hitting, killing man in Fayetteville
Driver seriously injured after hitting tree in Fuquay-Varina
Simone Biles becomes world championships' most decorated gymnast
Show More
Driver ejected from car in Fayetteville crash dies
Robeson County deputies investigating body found in wooded area
Johnston County farmer says more than $1,200 worth of hemp stolen from field
Woman accused of kidnapping NC 3-year-old caught, police say
Nearly 60 dogs seized at Orange County property; mother, son charged
More TOP STORIES News