Beloved Outer Banks gift shop 'The Cotton Gin' destroyed by fire

CURRITUCK, N.C. (WTVD) -- A beloved Outer Banks gift shop, the Cotton Gin, was destroyed after it went up in flames Saturday afternoon.Around 1:41 p.m., crews with Lower Currituck County Dire Department arrived to see smoke coming from the gift shop's roof.Crews were still on scene of the fire until around 8. p.m, Currituck County Fire Chief Ralph Melton said.The Cotton Gin, located at 6957 Caratoke Highway, sold gifts beachware and souveniers in the outer banks since 1929, according to its website.No one was injured and there is no word on what started the fire.