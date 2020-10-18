Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run in Benson; search underway for driving suspect

BENSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Benson police are searching for a driving suspect involved in what is believed to be an intentional hit-and-run that injured a man late Friday night.The hit-and-run happening at 11:30 p.m. along the 1400 block of Chicopee Road in the Gaines Mobile Home Park.On arrival, officers found a 43-year-old man in the roadway and was immediately taken to the WakeMed Center in Raleigh for treatment of serious injuries.Investigators believe the hit-and-run to be an intentional act."We are asking for the public's help to identify and locate the person or persons responsible for this senseless act," Benson Police Chief Greg Percy wrote in a statement. "This type of violence is not typical of our community and the victim and his family deserve to know who did this. Please, if you know something, give us a call."Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Benson Police Department at (919) 894-2019.