Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff's sister, husband found dead

EMBED <>More Videos

Ponzi schemer Bernie Madoff's sister, husband found dead

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) -- The sister of Wall Street fraudster Bernie Madoff and her husband were found dead in what investigators said was an apparent murder-suicide in Florida, according to news reports.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office on Sunday identified the couple as 87-year-old Sondra Wiener of Boynton Beach and her 90-year-old husband, Marvin. They were found unresponsive with gunshot wounds Thursday afternoon inside their residence.

"Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division arrived on scene to investigate further. After further investigation it appears to be a murder/suicide," the Sheriff's Office statement said.

Officials said the cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner's Office.

A woman who identified herself as the wife of son David Wiener asked for privacy "at this time of grief."

Contacted by phone, she said: "We are not making any comment at this time."

Madoff was infamously known for orchestrating a massive Ponzi scheme that wiped out people's fortunes and ruined charities. He was sentenced to 150 years in prison after pleading guilty in 2009 to fraud and other charges.

Madoff died while incarcerated in North Carolina at age 82 last year.

Sondra and Marvin were among the victims of Madoff's massive Ponzi scheme.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridafraudmurder suicidebernie madoff
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
As mandates are lifted, high-risk & disabled Americans feel forgotten
LATEST: Masking changes happening in central NC
Presidents Day deals: Best sales available this holiday weekend
Unvaccinated people still account for most COVID deaths
Kindness earns 11-year-old Kid of the Year honors
Putin mulls independence of separatist Ukraine regions
Jamal Edwards, pioneering music entrepreneur, dead at 31
Show More
Some WCPSS parents glad to see end of mask mandate
Presidents Day 2022: What's open and closed
Michigan coach Howard hits Wisconsin assistant after a loss
Morrisville Police Department swearing in new police chief Monday
Social Justice Sunday in Durham focused on educational equity
More TOP STORIES News