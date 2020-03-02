Best friends learn they are sisters after 17 years

Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hometown Voices: Durham Democrats looking for who can beat Trump
'Kids are safe': Stepdad of missing Idaho children says
100+ products that will work against coronavirus germs
Long-lost siblings: Best friends learn they are sisters after 17 years
Veteran uses woodworking skills to help PTSD patients
Driver will not face charges in death of Raleigh pedestrian
Jack Welch, former GE chief, has died
Show More
CDC mistakenly releases coronavirus patient
Hundreds go bald in Raleigh for childhood cancer research
Blue Bell releases new 'Cookie Dough Overload' ice cream flavor
NYC couple welcomes second Leap Day baby in family
20 scholarships available for DPAC summer camp
More TOP STORIES News