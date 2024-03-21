Best tech deals from Amazon's Big Spring Sale

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*

Amazon's Big Spring sale is live right now through March 25th and one of the biggest categories seeing the steepest discounts is tech. We've rounded up the can't-miss tech deals below from the sale line right now. These include Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) under $200, and Insignia TVs from just $80. The best part? You don't have to be a prime member to shop these deals.

Each of these deals are live for a limited time only, so get shopping now before they sell out.

Best Amazon earbud deals

Jabra earbuds from just $60

PocBuds Wireless Buds for $26

Google Pixel Buds Pro up to 30% off

Apple AirPods Pro for 28% off

Best Amazon headphone deals

Anker headphones up to 50% off

Sony headphones up to 30% off

Bose headphones up to 15% off

Best Amazon speaker deals

Amazon Echo speakers from $23

JBL speakers for up to 25% off

Sony speakers from $48

Bose speakers from $129

LG soundbar for just $127

Sonos soundbars up to 20% off

Best Amazon tablet and laptop deals

ASUS laptops and desktops up to 33% off

Samsung monitors up to 44% off

Amazon Fire tablets from just $65

Samsung tablets up to 23% off

Microsoft Surface tablets from under $1,000

Best Amazon TV deals

Hisense TVs up to 45% off

Insignia TVs from $80

Amazon Fire TVs up to 35% off

* By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies. Although we are sharing our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing these products. It has not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, and is not selling, or distributing them and is not making any representations about the safety or caliber of these products. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.