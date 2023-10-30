The best unique gifts for the pickiest gift receivers this holiday season

Christmas is almost here, and the holiday shopping season is in full swing. If you are looking for unique gifts for your special ones, this list is perfect for you, with diverse presents ranging from a luxury towel warmer to an indoor s'mores maker to turn the cold weather into a season of warmth.

Keenray Towel Warmer

This luxury towel warmer will keep you feeling cozy all winter long when you get out of the shower. It takes just one minute to start heating your towel up and will; reach its highest temp within six minutes, the brand says.

Saucemoto Dip Clip

Your gift recipient can feel comfortable snacking on the go with this Shark Tank-famous clip-and-dip device compatible with any car air vent.

Gone For A Run 2025 Calendar

2025 is coming soon, so use this run calendar to stay fit and healthy in the new year. It has motivational and inspirational quotes to keep your spirits up while you train for your next (or first) marathon.

Popcorn Movie Night Popcorn Seasoning Popcorn Kernels

Have a friend who is obsessed with popcorn? Help spice up their movie night with all-natural non-GMO kernels and five popcorn seasonings bursting with flavor.

Mini Funny Positive Potato

You will always feel motivated with this positive potato cheering you on - plus, it's made from high-quality woolen yarn.

LED Lightsaber Chopsticks

May the force be with you...even as you eat. Whether you're planning to add excitement to your children's dinner time or gift a cool collectible to a longtime fan, these light saber chopsticks are the perfect gift.

Microwave Popcorn Popper

Gift this Amazon bestseller to a popcorn lover - This gadget will have 1.5 quarts of popcorn ready within minutes and they'll be able to do away with single-serve bags of popcorn. You can choose from a vast array of colors too.

Custom Bracelets with Picture inside

Perfect for your significant other or BFF, cherish your favorite moments with this wax rope bracelet and customized circle pendant.

Nostalgia Tabletop Indoor Electric S'mores Make

Make an ooey gooey treat year-round with this electric smores maker. With no flame or smoke, this would be a great gift for families to enjoy together, no matter the weather.

Shape Shifting Box

Foster creativity and deep thinking with this Shashibo sensory box. With over 70 possible shapes, this gift is perfect for puzzle solvers of all ages.

Oversized Blanket Sweats

This Shark Tank-famous oversized blanket will keep you warm and cozy all season long - plus, the included pockets are perfect for holding your favorite snacks.

Memory Foam Slipper

These memory foam slippers will feel great on your giftee's feet, and they're machine washing for easy cleaning.

Greece: The Cookbook

This cookbook packs a ton of great recipes, with ingredients ranging from handmade tzatzikis to souvlakis and casseroles. Most of them are fairly easy to learn in my experience, so definitely give it a try.

Heated Blanket

The heated blanket throw uses intelligent temperature adjustment technology, heating up in under a minute for all your cold weather needs.

