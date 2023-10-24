21 best wellness gifts for everyone on your holiday shopping list

Giving someone a present to support their well-being is the best way to show someone that you care. The gift guide below is full of wellness essentials for you to choose from, including healing oils and other self-care essentials. Be sure to also check out our gift guide for men and women for your essential shopping this holiday season.

1. Sephora Rose Gua Sha

This has been a part of my skincare routine for the past half a year, and I honestly don't know what I would do without it. Like a mini-massage for your face, the Sephora Rose Gua Sha is designed to hit all the sweet spots on your facial bone structure, helping you achieve that jawline and destress quickly.

Image credit: Sephora

2. Crane Humidifier

Humidifiers can relieve dry skin and nasal congestion, so it is an absolute must-have this winter season.

Image credit: Walmart

3. Renpho Eye Massager

Renpho has always been well-regarded for its smart massaging products, and the heated eye massager might be their best offering yet, helping you relieve migraines and get a quick nap in.

Image credit: Amazon

4. Apotheke Diffuser and Candle

Apotheke has many reed diffusers and scented candels to keep your room feeling fresh and clean.

Image credit: Apotheke

5. Onnit Supplements

Onnit is a supplemental wellness brand that uses earth-grown nutrients to create multivitamins for enhanced performance and increased memory. Their Alpha BRAIN is a particular fan-favorite, providing you a little boost in focus for your daily activities.

Image credit: Amazon

6. Waterpik Water Flosser

The Waterpik water flosser cleans your teeth from food debris instantly and helps fight against tartar and plaque buildup. A Waterpik a day keeps the dentist away.

Image credit: Amazon

7. Chewy

Don't forget that your pets need wellness products as well. Get 35% off your first order on nutrients at Chewy, from digestive health to multivitamins for both dogs and cats

Image credit: Chewy

8. Sleep Pod

Cold season is almost here, so grab yourself this Shark Tank-famous blanket that feels like a hug in your sleep.

Image credit: Amazon

9. Yoga Block Marble

This yoga block marble has completely changed the way I do yoga, extending my reach and lengthening my stretches. The block also works as a colorful decoration for your room.

Image credit: Lululemon

10. Plush robe

That after-shower feeling of freshness is always the best, and what's better than to lounge on your couch while enjoying some TV afterward in this super comfortable plush robe from Brooklinen?

Image credit: Brooklinen

11. Bath bomb set

The year is almost over, and all your hard work will soon be rewarded. If you're drawing a bath for your night in, make sure to get this gorgeous set of bath bombs for a scented experience.

Image credit: Amazon

12. Theragun Mini

The portable, compact Theragun Mini is a winner of a machine - just let it do all the hard work while you roll your eyes back in comfort.

Image credit: Amazon

13. Octopus Plushie

Look at how cute this is. Show everyone whether you're in a conversational mood or not with this reversible octopus plushie.

Image credit: Amazon

14. Nutcracker Scented Candle

The Nutcracker Candle is a great gift for anyone this holiday season - step into their magical world of cinnamon, one scent at a time.

Image credit: Amazon

15. Electric Heating Pad

This electric heating pad has nearly 50,000 glowing reviews on Amazon. Unstrain your back after a long day at work with this great product for a good price.

Image credit: Amazon

16. Innisfree Moisturizer

The Innisfree moisturizer combined with the Gua Sha is my go-to combo for a skincare night.

Image credit: Amazon

17. Ouai Hand Lotion

The Ouai hand lotion does miracles for my dry skin, giving it a smooth, lush feeling. It's especially useful as the weather turns cold and my skin starts to crack.

Image credit: Amazon

18. Ember Smart Mug

The Ember Smart Mug is a must-own product for hot beverage drinkers, with a 1.5-hour battery life keeping your coffee and tea from going cold.

Image credit: Amazon

19. Pott'd Pottery Kit

It's never too late to get into some pottery making, so make this a healing activity for you and the family this weekend.

Image credit: Amazon

20. Saatva Latex Pillow

This Saatva pillow is perfect in every way, giving you a deep, healing sleep after a long day of work. Saatva is offering 20% off for purchases over $100, so also check out the GMA-approved high-quality Saatva classic mattress.

Image credit: Saatva

21. Laptop Stand

While we're on the topic of comfort, make sure your posture is always right with this cooling laptop stand.

Image credit: Amazon