graduation 2020

Beyoncé joins Obamas, Taylor Swift in 'Dear Class of 2020' virtual graduation ceremony

The singer has been added to the list of guest speakers to celebrate the Class of 2020.

Beyonce Knowles-Carter attends the European Premiere of Disney's "The Lion King" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 14, 2019 in London, England. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney)

Beyoncé has been added to the list of guest speakers for YouTube's virtual commencement ceremony that will also feature the Obamas.

YouTube announced Tuesday that Beyoncé will deliver an inspirational message to the 2020 class for its "Dear Class of 2020" event, which will take place June 6 at 3 p.m. EDT and will stream on YouTube.

Barack and Michelle Obama will also speak at the virtual celebration, which will include appearances from Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Bill and Melinda Gates, Jennifer Lopez, Billy Porter, Malala Yousafzai, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Zendaya, Alicia Keys, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Demi Lovato, Hasan Minhaj and more.



"Dear Class of 2020" will include music performances from BTS, Lizzo, Doja Cat, Megan Thee Stallion, Chloe x Halle, Maluma, CNCO and Camila Cabello.

You can watch the live event on the "Dear Class of 2020" YouTube page, June 6 beginning at 3 p.m. ET | 2 p.m. CT | 12 p.m. PT.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentbeyoncegraduationsocial mediagraduation 2020michelle obamabarack obama
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
GRADUATION 2020
High school staff drives 600 miles to celebrate Class of 2020
Krispy Kreme serving free doughnuts to class of 2020
Football field it up to honor High school graduates.
Obama criticizes COVID-19 response in online graduation speech
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: Raleigh cancels July 4 fireworks
Race for COVID-19 vaccine may struggle against anti-vax movement
Latinos disproportionately account for COVID-19 cases in NC
Durham mom, daughter both earn master's degrees from NCCU
Raleigh considers shutting down streets for outdoor dining
NC State student wins $25,000 Taco Bell Foundation scholarship
Billionaire Mark Cuban calls for more stimulus money
Show More
High school staff drives 600 miles to celebrate Class of 2020
IRS to send $10M in stimulus payments via debit cards
'He is at peace:' Nurses offer condolences with window signs
NC man shoots at couple after mistaking them for Russian mafia
What the NC unemployment office is doing to handle claims surge
More TOP STORIES News