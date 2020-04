BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. -- After conducting a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle, the Beverly Hills Police Department found something unexpected... 192 rolls of toilet paper.Officers pulled over a stolen SUV at Rexford and Santa Monica Blvd. on Tuesday morning.An investigation is taking place to determine where the toilet paper came from and if the vehicle owner stole the toilet paper or purchased it.The suspect is now in custody without incident, according to police.