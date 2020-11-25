Community & Events

Fayetteville's Bicycle Man bike giveaway postponed until spring

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The annual Bicycle Man Foundation distribution draws a large crowd of eager children ready to get their hands on a shiny, new bicycle.

They'll be waiting a bit longer, as the giveaway became another casualty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The giveaway has been postponed until April because of concerns about the novel coronavirus.

Last year, the foundation gave away about 1,500 bikes.

The foundation is run by Ann Mathis, who along with her late husband, Moses, came up with the idea of turning donated, used bikes into Christmas presents for children whose families faced economic challenges.
