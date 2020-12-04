Health & Fitness

Fauci said 'yes right on the spot' to advising Biden on COVID-19 response

WASHINGTON -- Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's chief infectious disease expert, says there was never a question that he would accept President-elect Joe Biden's offer to serve as his chief medical officer and adviser on the coronavirus pandemic.

Fauci told NBC's "Today" show on Friday, "I said yes right on the spot" after Biden asked him to serve during a conversation on Thursday.

As the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Fauci has served several presidents, Republican and Democratic. But during President Donald Trump's administration, he has been largely sidelined as Trump gave rosy assessments of the virus and insisted it would fade away.

Fauci has urged rigorous mask-wearing and social distancing, practices that have not often been followed at the White House.

On Thursday, Biden said he will ask Americans to commit to 100 days of wearing masks as one of his first acts as president.

"I told him I thought that was a good idea," Fauci told NBC.

EMBED More News Videos

Joe Biden said Thursday that he will ask Americans to commit to 100 days of wearing masks as one of his first acts as president, stopping just short of the nationwide mandate he's pushed before to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronavirusthe white housegovernmentjoe bidenpoliticsanthony fauci
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: NC sees another day of record high hospitalizations
Father arrested for murder of 5-day-old son
2 men found dead in Fort Bragg training area identified
In face of 'grim' jobs report, Biden backs more COVID-19 aid
Youngsville Christmas Parade still on after emergency meeting
Coming months could be COVID-19 'worst-case scenario'
Special graduation honors unique group at Wake Tech
Show More
What seemed like stalking case was jealous lover's cover for murder
In race to cement legacy, Trump pushes dozens of 'midnight regulations'
Astronaut Christina Koch to speak at NCSU graduation
Austin mayor vacations in Mexico despite stay-home advisory
Raleigh soccer tourney to bring teams from across US as COVID cases rise
More TOP STORIES News