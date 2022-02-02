Biden to deploy more US troops to Europe in response to rising Russia-Ukraine tensions

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden is sending about 2,000 troops from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to Poland and Germany this week and sending part of an infantry Stryker squadron of roughly 1,000 troops based in Germany to Romania, a senior administration official said Wednesday.The military moves come amid stalled talks with Russia over its military buildup at Ukraine's borders. And they underscore growing fears across Europe that Russian President Vladimir Putin is poised to invade Ukraine - and smaller NATO countries on the eastern flank worry they could be next.The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss military moves not yet announced.