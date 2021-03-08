Biden to make primetime address Thursday marking 1 year into COVID-19 pandemic

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc11.com/video/embed/?pid=6005088" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Watch President Trump's full remarks from March 11 about the federal government response to COVID-19.

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden will deliver his first primetime address to speak to the nation on Thursday to mark the one-year anniversary of COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns.White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that Biden would note the sacrifices and losses suffered by Americans during the last 12 months. More than 525,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus.It was March 11, 2020 when the pandemic hit home for many Americans and lockdowns began. That was the night the NBA suspended play, actor Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson announced they had tested positive and then-President Donald Trump addressed the nation.The anniversary comes as the administration has bolstered vaccine supply, and some states have begun reopening even as worries remain about virus variants.