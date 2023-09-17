Big Bounce America event kicks off in Fort Liberty

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. -- The world's largest bounce house is at Fort Liberty.

The Big Bounce America event will feature bounce houses featuring slides, oversized characters of various colors, games, competitions, ball pits, obstacles, and more.

An on-site DJ, music, beer-and-wine tent, and several food vendors will also be available during the event. Kids and their families can also enjoy The World's Largest Bounce House, the Sport Slam, The Giant, and the airSPACE bounce houses.

The Big Bounce America is open until 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15. It will be open Saturday from noon to 9 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 17 from noon to 7 p.m.

To learn more about the event visit here.

Featured video is ABC11 24/7 Livestream