Shaq brings the excitement in surprise visit at Big Chicken

NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal surprises fans with a meet and greet to support his Big Chicken restaurant.

VALENCIA, Calif. -- NBA legend, Shaquille O'Neal, made a surprise visit at the Big Chicken location in Valencia, California.

Outside the restaurant, a line of Valencia High School cheerleaders chanted "who are you yelling for? Shaquille! O'Neal!"

The excitement was palpable. Fans came decked out in Lakers gear, eagerly awaiting the opportunity to meet Shaq and pose for a photo. He was greeted by a wave of support.

Big Chicken owner, Andy Giti says, "Shaquille has been a great brand ambassador, and everywhere we go, we talk about Big Chicken. Everyone loves Shaquille!"

"I didn't expect this. It's lovely. I see a lot of Lakers fans. You know, I had a great run here in LA. People have always been very hospitable. I just hope I can get to take care of all these people today," Shaq told us.

The crowd came for Shaq but stayed for the food.

"It's the quality that stands out," said Giti.

"I got the M.D.E. sandwich with some sweet potato fries. Scrumptious, yummy and fresh," said customer, Brett Cohen.

Another customer, Ryan Policarpio notes, "It's great. Perfect amount of spiciness and I think the kids are eating their chicken. So, that's a good sign for me, and the fries are excellent."

With selections like the "Big Cookie," a cookie with a circumference the size of an NBA basketball, and the "Diesel" shake, it's no wonder why the restaurant was booming.

"Getting to see the turnout is great. We just want to continue to make people happy," said Shaq.