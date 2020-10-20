magic of storytelling

The Magic of Storytelling | Big Hero 6: Trick or Treat

Baymax learns all about Halloween treats and trick-or-treating from Hiro and his other friends!

On the Disney Magic of Storytelling Podcast, our talented ABC11 cast members perform beloved Disney children's stories for all to enjoy. Spark imagination and entertainment whether you're on the go or in the comfort of your own home.

All content is rated G and appropriate for children.

Listen to Magic of Storytelling on your favorite podcast directory

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentmagicchildrenbooksfrozenhalloweendisneymagic of storytellingreadingfamilystory time
MAGIC OF STORYTELLING
SPONSORED: The Magic of Storytelling | Monsters, Inc.: Scariest Day Ever
SPONSORED: The Magic of Storytelling: Frozen, leer en español
SPONSORED: The Magic of Storytelling: Frozen
SPONSORED: The Magic of Storytelling: Cinderella
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates