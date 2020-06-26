Big Recipe: Eggs Benedict Casserole

One of my wife's favorite breakfast dishes is Eggs Benedict. If I'm being honest, though, it's a pain to make. Poaching eggs, toasting muffins, frying Canadian Bacon, and making Hollandaise sauce from scratch just take FOREVER.Then I found this recipe several years ago. It's one of our favorites and makes a great dish on for big holiday mornings like Christmas or Easter!Ingredients6 English Muffins6 large eggs1 tsp onion powderCooking spray oiltsp paprika2 cups milk2 pkg Canadian Bacon 12 oz. total2 pkg Knorr Hollandaise sauce mixPreparation:1. Cut muffins into in. cubes and put into a bowl2. Cut Canadian bacon into squares and add to muffins3. Whisk eggs, onion powder, milk into a separate bowl4. Spray 9X13 baking dish5. Pour muffins and Bacon into the dish6. Pour egg mixture over casserole7. Cover with plastic wrap & refrigerate overnight so the bread absorbs egg mixture.Bake:1. Preheat oven to 375 Remove wrap2. Cover with foil and bake for 40 minutes.3. Remove foil and bake 20 more minutes till bacon crisp's4. Remove and let sit 5 minutes.While baking:Make Hollandaise sauce according to directions.Spoon over each serving.Sprinkle each service with a little Paprika.I made this recipe on the several years ago on a national show called "At Home with Arlene Williams" on Cornerstone Television and she (and her crew) really liked it. And I got to hear from folks around the country.It's a great breakfast and hopefully it becomes one of your favorites too!