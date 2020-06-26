Big Recipe: Eggs Benedict Casserole

One of my wife's favorite breakfast dishes is Eggs Benedict. If I'm being honest, though, it's a pain to make. Poaching eggs, toasting muffins, frying Canadian Bacon, and making Hollandaise sauce from scratch just take FOREVER.
Then I found this recipe several years ago. It's one of our favorites and makes a great dish on for big holiday mornings like Christmas or Easter!
Ingredients
6 English Muffins
6 large eggs
1 tsp onion powder
Cooking spray oil
tsp paprika
2 cups milk
2 pkg Canadian Bacon 12 oz. total
2 pkg Knorr Hollandaise sauce mix
Preparation:
1. Cut muffins into in. cubes and put into a bowl
2. Cut Canadian bacon into squares and add to muffins
3. Whisk eggs, onion powder, milk into a separate bowl
4. Spray 9X13 baking dish
5. Pour muffins and Bacon into the dish
6. Pour egg mixture over casserole
7. Cover with plastic wrap & refrigerate overnight so the bread absorbs egg mixture.
Bake:
1. Preheat oven to 375 Remove wrap
2. Cover with foil and bake for 40 minutes.
3. Remove foil and bake 20 more minutes till bacon crisp's
4. Remove and let sit 5 minutes.
While baking:
Make Hollandaise sauce according to directions.
Spoon over each serving.
Sprinkle each service with a little Paprika.
I made this recipe on the several years ago on a national show called "At Home with Arlene Williams" on Cornerstone Television and she (and her crew) really liked it. And I got to hear from folks around the country.
It's a great breakfast and hopefully it becomes one of your favorites too!
