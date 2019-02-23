Don 'Big Weather' Schwenneker will lead Raleigh St. Patrick's Day Parade as Grand Marshal

RALEIGH, N.C. --
Sláinte! ABC11's Don 'Big Weather' Schwenneker will lead the Raleigh St. Patrick's Day Parade as Grand Marshal on March 16, 2019.

Big Weather was announced as Grand Marshall at 3 p.m. at O'Malley's Pub & Restaurant in Raleigh on Saturday.

Other than Christmas, St. Patrick's Day was the biggest holiday in Big Weather's house growing up - his late stepfather was a full-blooded son of St. Patrick.

The parade will take place at 10 a.m. on March 16.

The Raleigh St. Patrick's Parade Committee has been able to produce this event for 36 years and are proud to share Celtic culture with the community.
