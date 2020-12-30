Food & Drink

Big Weather's Big Recipe: Bacon-wrapped tator tots

By
Every New Year's Eve we like to attend a party, either with neighbors, or family, or both.

Thanks to COVID-19 I'm sure there will be a lot less of this as we head into 2021, but we can still have one of our favorite apps that night, or the next day for college football.

The recipe for this is easy and tastes awesome! Let's get to some bacon-wrapped tator tots.

Ingredients

1 pkg. bacon cut in half and partially fried
1 bag of Tator Tots, partially thawed
Toothpicks

Sauce:
1/2 cup ketchup
1/4 cup brown sugar

2 TBLSP water

Preparation
1. Fry the bacon for a minute or two on each side.
2. Let Bacon cool
3. After leaving the Tator Tots to set out for an hour, wrap each one with a piece of bacon

4. Secure the Bacon with a toothpick and place in an ovenproof dish
5. In a pan on stove, mix the Ketchup, brown sugar, and water. Heat until steaming.
6. Paint the sauce on each of the tots
7. Bake in the over at 350 for 30 minutes.

That's it. My father-in-law originally made these with whole water chestnuts, but on a recent trip to the store, I couldn't find the whole ones, only sliced. He would soak them in soy sauce for 30 minutes before wrapping them. It's good with the water chestnuts, but definitely different. And these will go fast, my kids, and their friends, eat them as fast as I can make them so if you're in a big household, you may want to double these. Good luck, good eating, and I hope you have a happy new year!
