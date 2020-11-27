Big Weather's big recipe: Peanut Butter Cookies

Ingredients
1 Cup of Peanut Butter
1 Cup of Sugar
1 Egg
Preparation
1. Mix all ingredients and let stand for 10 minutes.
2. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
3. Roll dough into 1 to 1 1/2 inch balls
4. Place on ungreased cookie sheet (in the video I used parchment paper, it was a little more cumbersome)
5. Press down with fork, turn fork 90 degrees, press down again
6. Bake for approx. 10-12 minutes.
7. Let rest 2-3 minutes on pan, then move to a cooling rack
That's it. Now the tips. I sprayed the back of my fork every couple of cookies with a non-stick spray and it helped keep it from sticking when pressing it down. Also, be sure to wait the 2+minutes before you take them off the pan or they fall apart before they cool. I used smooth peanut butter when I made them. Next time, I will be using the chunky variety just to give them a little more crunch. I hope you like this, the easiest cookie recipe I have. Good luck and good eating!
