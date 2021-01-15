Big Weather's big recipe: Sally Lunn Bread

Well, recently I came across one of her hand-typed cookbooks from the 50s. It's got all kinds of recipes, along with other life tips. So, over the next few weeks, we'll try out some of those recipes and see how they taste 50+ years later. We begin with Sally Lunn bread.
I recently read an article in Southern Living Magazine about this 'southern' bread (it actually comes from Bath, England). I was intrigued and wanted to try it. Then, I came across Peggy's Book, and it was in there. So I made some. First, the recipe:
Ingredients
1/2 Stick of butter
1 Tablespoon shortening
3 Tablespoons sugar
2 Cups Flour
1/2 teaspoon salt
3 teaspoons Baking Powder
3 eggs, well beaten
1 Cup of Milk
Preparation
1. Cream Butter, Sugar, and Shortening together with a mixer
2. Add Eggs, one at a time and beat after each one.
3. Add Milk and beat again until mixed.
4. Sift Flour, Baking Powder, and Salt together
5. Slowly add the flour mixture to the egg mixture.
6. Beat until thoroughly mixed.
7. Pour into a greased pan.
8. Bake at 400 for 25-30 minutes.
9. Remove from oven and let cool for 5 minutes before removing from the pan.
That is it. Mine was delicious.
I have to tell you, I thought it would be more of a sweet bread. It was not. Though there was a slight sweetness to it, it was much more like a brioche bread. It would be amazing for french toast or as a base for bread pudding. I sliced some off and it made a great ham sandwich. It was pretty good with just some butter on it too.
Thank you Peggy Mann. I look forward to more of your gems from the past over the next few weeks. Enjoy!
