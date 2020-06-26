Big Weather's Big Recipe: Eggs Benedict Casserole

Then I found this recipe several years ago. It's one of our favorites and makes a great dish for big holiday mornings like Christmas or Easter!
Ingredients:
- 6 English Muffins
- 6 large eggs
- 1 tsp onion powder
- Cooking spray oil
- tsp paprika
- 2 cups milk
- 2 pkg Canadian Bacon 12 oz. total
- 2 pkg Knorr Hollandaise sauce mix
Preparation:
- Cut muffins into in. cubes and put into a bowl
- Cut Canadian bacon into squares and add to muffins
- Whisk eggs, onion powder, milk into a separate bowl
- Spray 9x13 baking dish
- Pour muffins and Bacon into the dish
- Pour egg mixture over casserole
- Cover with plastic wrap & refrigerate overnight so the bread absorbs egg mixture.
Bake:
- Preheat oven to 375. Remove wrap.
- Cover with foil and bake for 40 minutes.
- Remove foil and bake 20 more minutes or until bacon is crisp.
- Remove and let sit 5 minutes.
While your dish is baking, make your Hollandaise sauce according to directions. Once everything is complete, spoon the Hollandaise sauce over each serving; sprinkle on a little Paprika and enjoy.
I made this recipe several years ago on a national show called "At Home with Arlene Williams" on Cornerstone Television and she (and her crew) really liked it. And I got to hear from folks around the country.
It's a great breakfast and hopefully it becomes one of your favorites too!