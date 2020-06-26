Big Weather's Big Recipe: Eggs Benedict Casserole

6 English Muffins

6 large eggs

1 tsp onion powder

Cooking spray oil

tsp paprika

2 cups milk

2 pkg Canadian Bacon 12 oz. total

2 pkg Knorr Hollandaise sauce mix

Cut muffins into in. cubes and put into a bowl

Cut Canadian bacon into squares and add to muffins

Whisk eggs, onion powder, milk into a separate bowl

Spray 9x13 baking dish

Pour muffins and Bacon into the dish

Pour egg mixture over casserole

Cover with plastic wrap & refrigerate overnight so the bread absorbs egg mixture.

Preheat oven to 375. Remove wrap.

Cover with foil and bake for 40 minutes.

Remove foil and bake 20 more minutes or until bacon is crisp.

Remove and let sit 5 minutes.

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. -- One of my wife's favorite breakfast dishes is Eggs Benedict. If I'm being honest, though, it's a pain to make. Poaching eggs, toasting muffins, frying Canadian Bacon, and making Hollandaise sauce from scratch just takes FOREVER.Then I found this recipe several years ago. It's one of our favorites and makes a great dish for big holiday mornings like Christmas or Easter!While your dish is baking, make your Hollandaise sauce according to directions. Once everything is complete, spoon the Hollandaise sauce over each serving; sprinkle on a little Paprika and enjoy.I made this recipe several years ago on a national show called "At Home with Arlene Williams" on Cornerstone Television and she (and her crew) really liked it. And I got to hear from folks around the country.It's a great breakfast and hopefully it becomes one of your favorites too!