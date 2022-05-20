I recently spoke to the Rotary Club lunch in Carthage. One of their members, Betsy, made a casserole that looked awesome and she gave me the recipe. (I didn't eat any that day because I've learned over the years that if I eat BEFORE I speak, I get mush mouth and it's always bad). Anyway, her recipe is called Cowboy casserole. When I saw it, I KNEW it would make a great breakfast casserole, and that's what I made.
Let's get to it:
Ingredients
2 lbs. of breakfast sausage, cooked and in small pieces (my fave is Neeses)
1 pound of chopped, cooked bacon
8 eggs
1 cup of heavy whipping cream
1/2 tsp of salt
1/4 of ground black pepper
3 cups of shredded cheddar cheese
Preparation
1. Preheat oven to 350
2. Spray 9x13 baking dish with Pam.
3. Put cooked sausage and bacon into the dish.
4. In a separate bowl, beat the eggs, then mix with cream, salt, and pepper.
5. Add 2 cups of cheese to the egg mixture and stir.
6. Pour egg mixture over the sausage and bacon and gently mix all together.
7. Bake in oven for 25 minutes.
8. Remove from oven and top with remaining cup of cheese.
9. Return to oven for 5 more minutes, until the cheese is melted.
10. Remove from oven and let stand 5-10 minutes and serve with your favorite hot sauce!
That's it. It turned out great. My son who's home from college for the summer said "That's a keeper" so the recipe is 'Mason Approved'. Betsy's original recipe used ground beef instead of sausage. She browned it with 1 medium chopped onion and 2 cloves of minced garlic. Drain the beef mixture and follow the same recipe from step 2 on. It would make a great dinner casserole with a little BBQ sauce on the side. Either way, it's really easy and quick to make. Enjoy!
Also, if you have a great recipe that you want me to try, send me an email and I may feature it in this Big Recipe segment. Email Don.
RELATED: Hungry for more Big Recipes? Click here!
Sponsored Content
Big Weather's Big Recipe: Easy Breakfast Casserole
Related topics:
food & drinkbig recipesfoodrecipebreakfast
food & drinkbig recipesfoodrecipebreakfast
Sponsored Content