Big Weather's Big Recipe: Caramel Puffcorn

Over the next two weeks we are taking Big Recipes on the road. While I was at my sister-in-law's house we made a few of their family's classics.This week we're making one my mother-in-law gave to us, Caramel Puffcorn. It's a great snack, especially during the NFL playoffs. The only problem is I find the Puffcorn part of it hard to find sometimes down here in NC (Its everywhere in the Midwest). Let's get to it!1 (8 ounce) bag Puffcorn1 Cup of Butter1 Cup of packed brown sugar1/2 cup of light corn syrup1 teaspoon of baking soda1. Preheat oven to 2502. Line a large pan with foil and spray with non-stick spray.3. Pour the Puffcorn out of the bag onto the pan.4. In a pot, melt the butter and heat with brown sugar and corn syrup until it starts to bubble and boil, stirring throughout. You don't want the bottom to scorch5. Add baking soda and stir6. Pour the syrup over the Puffcorn and mix well7. Place in oven for 15 minutes8. Remove stir and place back in the oven. Repeat 2 more times for a total of 45 minutes in the oven9. Spread out on parchment paper and let it cool. Break apart the bigger pieces.10. Enjoy!That's it. Very easy and the kids will love it. If you wanted to change it up a bit you could throw some nuts into the syrup and pour those over as well. Or you could add spices like 1/2 tsp of cinnamon or 1/4 tsp cayenne for a little sweet heat. It's one we have every year around the holidays, and also whenever I can find Puffcorn in a store. Until next week!