Big Weather's Big Recipe: Caramel Puffcorn

Over the next two weeks we are taking Big Recipes on the road. While I was at my sister-in-law's house we made a few of their family's classics.
This week we're making one my mother-in-law gave to us, Caramel Puffcorn. It's a great snack, especially during the NFL playoffs. The only problem is I find the Puffcorn part of it hard to find sometimes down here in NC (Its everywhere in the Midwest). Let's get to it!
Ingredients
1 (8 ounce) bag Puffcorn
1 Cup of Butter
1 Cup of packed brown sugar
1/2 cup of light corn syrup
1 teaspoon of baking soda
Preparation
1. Preheat oven to 250
2. Line a large pan with foil and spray with non-stick spray.
3. Pour the Puffcorn out of the bag onto the pan.
4. In a pot, melt the butter and heat with brown sugar and corn syrup until it starts to bubble and boil, stirring throughout. You don't want the bottom to scorch
5. Add baking soda and stir
6. Pour the syrup over the Puffcorn and mix well
7. Place in oven for 15 minutes
8. Remove stir and place back in the oven. Repeat 2 more times for a total of 45 minutes in the oven
9. Spread out on parchment paper and let it cool. Break apart the bigger pieces.
10. Enjoy!
That's it. Very easy and the kids will love it. If you wanted to change it up a bit you could throw some nuts into the syrup and pour those over as well. Or you could add spices like 1/2 tsp of cinnamon or 1/4 tsp cayenne for a little sweet heat. It's one we have every year around the holidays, and also whenever I can find Puffcorn in a store. Until next week!
