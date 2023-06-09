Big Weather's Big Recipe: Chicken Fettucine Alfredo

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- We are continuing our easy pasta theme this week with a recipe I learned to make when I was in restaurants back in college. Kinda perfect since my kids are home from college for this summer. BTW, I am NOT a fan of empty nesting but I'll save that for another time... Let's make some Chicken Fettucine Alfredo.

Ingredients

1 box of cooked and drained fettucine (cook until 2 minutes before the box says it's done and save 2/3 cup of the pasta water)

1 stick of butter

1 5oz. container of parmesan cheese

1 teaspoon of pepper

1 cup of heavy cream

3 cloves of garlic, crushed or grated

2 grilled chicken breast, cubed

Fresh chopped parsley

Preparation

1. In a large pan, melt 1 T of butter and add garlic. Cook over medium heat until butter is bubbly.

2. Add the pepper and stir

3. Add the cream and stir until warm

4. Add rest of butter and stir until melted

5. Add the parmesan cheese and stir until melted

6. Add the Chicken and cook until warmed

7. Add drained pasta and mix all together

8. Serve with some fresh parsley on top

It's been years since I made this, so in the video I used a Tablespoon of pepper, and it was WAY too peppery. Also, more cheese is always yummy, so feel free to double it. Also in the video, I made two boxes of pasta but didn't double the sauce so it was a little light on the sauce for me, but you do you. Finally, if you don't have the chicken, it's yummy without. And I know this 'isn't very healthy', but it's not an everyday meal. It's a once in a blue moon meal, and when that moon shows, it's awfully delicious. Good luck and good eating!