Big Weather's Big Recipe: Crockpot Chicken Tetrazzini

It's been a while since I've made a crockpot recipe so here's one from when I lived in Pittsburgh. A viewer sent it to me and I like chicken, and I like mushrooms, so it seemed like a a good fit. Plus, it's super easy.
Ingredients
4-6 boneless, skinless chicken breast, cut up
12 oz. jar of mushroom gravy
1/2 cup of milk
8 oz. pkg. of reduced fat cream cheese
1 pkg. dry Italian salad dressing
1 container of chopped, fresh mushrooms from the produce section
1/2 t garlic powder
1/2 t ground black pepper
1 T of Italian Seasoning
1/2 box of spaghetti noodles
Preparation
1. Combine all ingredients (except spaghetti) in crock pot. Cover.
2. Cook on low for 6-8 hours
3. Cook spaghetti and serve sauce and chicken over noodles.
Adding the extra ingredients really made it yummy. Also, in the recipe above I cut the milk in half because the final product was a little runny for my taste. I served it with a can of Italian green beans heated on the stove top. If you've got a goto recipe, I'd love to see it (crockpot or not). Please send it to me here. Good luck and good eating!
