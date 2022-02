Big Weather's Big Recipe: Crockpot Chicken Tetrazzini

It's been a while since I've made a crockpot recipe so here's one from when I lived in Pittsburgh. A viewer sent it to me and I like chicken, and I like mushrooms, so it seemed like a a good fit. Plus, it's super easy.Also, if you have a great recipe that you want Big Weather to try, send him an email and he may feature it on his Big Recipe segment. Email Don 4-6 boneless, skinless chicken breast, cut up12 oz. jar of mushroom gravy1/2 cup of milk8 oz. pkg. of reduced fat cream cheese1 pkg. dry Italian salad dressing1 container of chopped, fresh mushrooms from the produce section1/2 t garlic powder1/2 t ground black pepper1 T of Italian Seasoning1/2 box of spaghetti noodles1. Combine all ingredients (except spaghetti) in crock pot. Cover.2. Cook on low for 6-8 hours3. Cook spaghetti and serve sauce and chicken over noodles.Adding the extra ingredients really made it yummy. Also, in the recipe above I cut the milk in half because the final product was a little runny for my taste. I served it with a can of Italian green beans heated on the stove top. If you've got a goto recipe, I'd love to see it (crockpot or not). Please send it to me here. Good luck and good eating!