Big Weather's Big Recipe: Big Game Appetizers

Our recipe road trip continues this week at my sister-in-law, Tera's house in the Land of Lincoln. This week we are making two appetizers just in time for the 'Big Game.' Let's make some Yum!
Salami Dip Ingredients
2 bricks of Cream Cheese, Room Temperature
1 pkg Oscar Meyer Hard Salami, finely chopped
1 16oz. jar of Pepperoncini, finely chopped
1/2 jar of Italian Mix Giardiniera Mild, diced
Salami Dip Instructions
1. Pour all ingredients into a bowl and mix with hands
2. Form into a ball, serve with crackers
3. That IS easy!
Corn Dip/Salsa Ingredients
5 11oz. Cans of Summer Crisp Corn, well drained
1 8oz pkg. of Sugar Snap Peas, diced
1 green pepper, diced
1 red pepper (or orange, or yellow), diced
1 bag of shredded carrots, chopped
1 pound chopped bacon bits
1 handful of chopped green onions
1 cup of ranch dressing (Tera makes her own, with hidden valley buttermilk spices, 1 cup of mayo, 1 cup of sour cream)
1 pkg of Buttermilk Ranch Mix (in addition to what you might have used in the homemade ranch)
Corn Dip/Salsa Instructions
1. Pour all ingredients in a giant bowl, except for the ranch packet, and mix.
2. Refrigerate for 3-4 hours.
3. Just before serving, add the ranch packet and mix again.
4. Serve with Frito's Scoops or a stronger chip
There you go, two great apps to have around. And since my family is from the Midwest, one of them HAD to have Ranch Dressing in it. Couple of Notes. If you wanted to roll the salami ball in a nut, like chopped walnuts, it would up the wow factor for presentation, but we were all family and didn't get fancy. Also, feel free to sub out veggies in the corn salsa. Use different peppers, or if you want to kick up the heat, sub the green pepper for a couple of fresh jalapenos. You do you. A big thanks to my sister (and brother) in law. I'm very blessed to have them in our lives. And a thank you to my son for the camera work. Enjoy!
