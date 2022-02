Big Weather's Big Recipe: Big Game Appetizers

Our recipe road trip continues this week at my sister-in-law, Tera's house in the Land of Lincoln. This week we are making two appetizers just in time for the 'Big Game.' Let's make some Yum!2 bricks of Cream Cheese, Room Temperature1 pkg Oscar Meyer Hard Salami , finely chopped1 16oz. jar of Pepperoncini, finely chopped1/2 jar of Italian Mix Giardiniera Mild , diced1. Pour all ingredients into a bowl and mix with hands2. Form into a ball, serve with crackers3. That IS easy!5 11oz. Cans of Summer Crisp Corn , well drained1 8oz pkg. of Sugar Snap Peas, diced1 green pepper, diced1 red pepper (or orange, or yellow), diced1 bag of shredded carrots, chopped1 pound chopped bacon bits1 handful of chopped green onions1 cup of ranch dressing (Tera makes her own, with hidden valley buttermilk spices, 1 cup of mayo, 1 cup of sour cream)1 pkg of Buttermilk Ranch Mix (in addition to what you might have used in the homemade ranch)1. Pour all ingredients in a giant bowl, except for the ranch packet, and mix.2. Refrigerate for 3-4 hours.3. Just before serving, add the ranch packet and mix again.4. Serve with Frito's Scoops or a stronger chipThere you go, two great apps to have around. And since my family is from the Midwest, one of themto have Ranch Dressing in it. Couple of Notes. If you wanted to roll the salami ball in a nut, like chopped walnuts, it would up the wow factor for presentation, but we were all family and didn't get fancy. Also, feel free to sub out veggies in the corn salsa. Use different peppers, or if you want to kick up the heat, sub the green pepper for a couple of fresh jalapenos. You do you. A big thanks to my sister (and brother) in law. I'm very blessed to have them in our lives. And a thank you to my son for the camera work. Enjoy!