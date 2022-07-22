Big Weather's Big Recipe: Piña Colada Bread

Baking in the summer can be hot. So if I fire up the oven, I want a summery recipe to bake. This one sure fits the bill and it's from a former coworker who wanted to remain anonymous, so anonymous it is. It's a sweet bread with pineapples and coconut. Let's make some Pina Coladas... bread...
Ingredients
1/2 cup unsalted butter, room temperature
1 cup sugar
1 1/2 cups flour
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
3 large eggs
1 cup Vanilla Greek yogurt
20 oz. can pineapple tidbits
1/2 cup unsweetened coconut toasted
Preparation
1. Drain pineapple in a colander for 10 minutes.
2. Preheat oven to 300
3. Put a piece of parchment paper on a 9x13 pan, then pour the coconut on the paper
4. Bake in the oven for 5-10 minutes until golden brown. DO NOT let it burn
5. Remove coconut from the oven and let it cool.
6. Raise the oven temperature to 350
7. Spray Loaf pan with non-stick spray and set aside
8. In a small mixing bowl, combine the flour, baking soda, and salt. Whisk. Set aside.
9. In a stand mixer combine the butter and sugar. Cream for 5 minutes until fluffy.
10. Add the eggs one at a time and mix in before adding the next one.
11. Add 1/3 of the flour mix and combine.
12. Add 1/2 the yogurt and combine.
13. Add 1/3 of the flour mix and combine.
14. Add rest of the yogurt and combine.
15. Add rest of flour and combine, just until mixed and remove paddle.
16. Press the pineapple with a paper towel and fold into the mix.
17. Add the mix to the bread pan, smooth top with spatula, and add the coconut to the top.
18. Bake for 30 minutes at 350.
19. Cover with foil, and bake 30-40 minutes more.
20. Remove and let cool at least 20 minutes, then remove from pan and enjoy!
So a little behind the scenes... I usually make my recipes in the morning then head into work around 1:30pm. The day I baked these, we had severe storms and I had to head in early, so I didn't get to cool the bread and eat it. My kids however did, and this was a keeper! Can't wait to finally try some whenever I make it home. Until next time!
