Big Weather's Big Recipe: Pigs in a Blanket

I was not a picky eater as a kid, obviously. But there were things I really looked forward to eating at my grandma's house. One was BBQ burgers, another was homemade pizza night, and there were her pigs in a blanket. This is a very simple recipe and you can make it however you want. I even put a taco spin on one of them. So let's get to it!

Ingredients

1 pkg.of hot dogs (I used Ball Park because that's what my family always had)

1 can of refrigerated biscuits (whatever kind is cheapest)

1 jar of dill pickles

1 onion, thinly sliced

American cheese, (or whatever cheese you like)

Some milk

Paprika

Preparation

1. Roll your biscuit flat and out lengthwise

2. Slice a hotdog down the middle and place in the middle of the biscuit

3. Add a half a slice of American Cheese to the middle

4. Add some small slices of pickle and onion

5. Seal it up and put the seam side down on your pan

6. Brush with some milk (or egg wash) and sprinkle with paprika

7. Put in oven at 350 for 20 minutes

8. Bake until golden brown and let it rest for 5-10 minutes before eating

In one of them I put Mexican cheese, skipped the veggies, and topped with taco seasoning. It was really good and gave it a chili dog kind of flavor. I've seen this without the cheese but with ketchup and mustard baked inside the bun. I've never tried it, but you do you. Plus, it's fun to make with the kids because you don't have to worry about raw meat. And I know it's not healthy, but it was a once in while meal at grandma's house, and I'm glad to this day I have those memories. Enjoy!