Big Weather's Big Recipe: Pumpkin Roll

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- With Thanksgiving next week, I thought we'd make something pumpkin-ish. My mom recently sent me some of her recipes and I decided to make my first pumpkin roll. I switched the frosting out with a sweeter frosting but I'll put both down below and you can decide what you want. Let's get to it!

Ingredients

Cake

1/4 cup powdered sugar

3/4 cup flour

1/2 t baking powder

1/2 t baking soda

1/4 t cinnamon

1/4 t ground cloves

1/2 t nutmeg

1/4 t salt

3 large eggs

1 cup of sugar

2/3 cup of pumpkin

Original Filling

8oz cream cheese, softened

1 cup powdered sugar

6 T of butter, softened

1 t vanilla extract

My Holland Filling

1/2 cup of Crisco

1 stick of salted, sweet-cream butter, softened

3 cups of powdered sugar

1 t of vanilla

1 7oz. jar of marshmallow fluff

Preparation

1. Preheat oven to 375

2. Grease a 10x15 pan, line with wax paper

3. Grease paper and flour

4. Combine dry ingredients in a bowl and mix (flour, baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon, cloves, nutmeg, and salt. Mix and set aside.

5. In a stand mixer, combine wet ingredients (eggs, granulated sugar).

6. Add in pumpkin, mix, then add dry ingredients slowly

7. Spread batter evenly on pan and bake for 13-15 minutes.

8. Immediately loosen and turn onto a cotton towel sprinkled with powdered sugar

9. Peel off paper and roll cake and towel together and cool on a wire rack

10. Make the frosting of your choice by mixing ingredients together.

11. Carefully unroll the cake and spread frosting over it

12. Wrap in plastic wrap and store in refrigerator for, at least, an hour. Overnight is better.

13. Serve sprinkled with powdered sugar and enjoy!

I won't lie, it's kind of a complicated dish, but it really turned out great. The frosting I made was super sweet, so you might like the bite of the cream cheese frosting, that's why I included both. You do you. BTW, the Holland Frosting I made is great form filling on other desserts too. I hope you have a great Thanksgiving and please send me recipes of what was on your table!