Big Weather's Big Recipe: Rhubarb Crisp

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Growing up in Iowa, my mom always had a HUGE rhubarb patch behind our house. She grew so much that she sold it to local stores. And she baked all kinds of things with it. Now that I'm seeing it in my store, I decided it was time to break out some crisp. Let's get to it!

Ingredients

4 cups of fresh, sliced rhubarb

2/3 cup of sugar

2/3 cup of brown sugar, packed

1/2 cup of flour

1 cup of old-fashioned oats

3/4 t of nutmeg

1/2 t salt

4 T of cold, unsalted butter

Cool Whip or Vanilla Ice Cream

Preparation

1. In a small bowl mix the rhubarb and white sugar and set aside

2. In a mixing bowl add the brown sugar, flour, oats, nutmeg, and salt and mix thoroughly

3. Add the butter in chunks and cut in until crumbly

4. Preheat oven to 375

5. Coat an 8x8 baking dish with non-stick cooking spray

6. Pour the rhubarb/sugar mixture into the bottom of the dish

7. Evenly cover the top with the oat mixture and bake in the oven for 30-40 minutes until golden brown

8. Let stand 10-15 minutes before serving with ice cream or Cool Whip

This was so good and made the whole house smell awesome! I said in the video that my wife does not like cinnamon, but you sure could add a teaspoon of that and back the nutmeg down to a quarter of a teaspoon and it adds a great flavor. You do you. My kids thought this was pretty yummy but laughed at me because I'm not usually a 'sour' fan. I guess this one just takes me back. Until next time...