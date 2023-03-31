Big Weather's Big Recipe: Sauerkraut Salad

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Last year around this time we did a salute to the great Peggy Mann. She was a big deal at WTVD in the 70s and had her own cooking segments. As we made some of her recipes one of our viewers sent me a cookbook from 1981 that was published in her honor with all proceeds going to the American Cancer society. It's a great book with recipes from around the state, so, over the next few Fridays, we are going to make some of them. Today's recipe may be scary to many of you, but I made it, and it's delicious and a perfect side dish for your next cookout. And it's super easy and can be done in 10 minutes. Let's make so Sauerkraut Salad.

Ingredients

32 oz. of Sauerkraut

2 oz. jar of pimentos

1 green pepper, chopped

1 onion, chopped

1 1/4 Cups of Sugar

3/4 cup vinegar

1/2 cup olive oil

1 t salt

1 t celery seed

Preparation

1. Combine all ingredients in a large mixing bowl

2. Stir and refrigerate overnight

3. Serve cold

That is it! Now the original recipe came from Jessie Rae Scott in Alamance County. I made it as it and it was pretty dang good. The only change I would make is to drain the sauerkraut before using it. The salad was a little wet. It totally reminded me of summer though. My mom would always make different 'sweet and sour' salads and this one is now in my rotation. Enjoy!