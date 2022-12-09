Big Weather's Big Recipe: Taco Bundt Bake

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A couple of viewers sent me a version of the recipe below. So I combined a few things and adjusted a few things and this is what I came up with. Let's make a Taco Bundt Bake...

Ingredients

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/2 sweet onion, diced

1 red bell pepper, diced

1 pound 93/7 ground beef

1 packet of low sodium taco seasoning

Juice of 1 lime

10 flour tortillas a little bigger than your hand

Pam

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

2 cups tortilla chips all crunched up

2 cups of Monterey jack cheese shredded

Bundt Pan

Sour Cream for dipping

Salsa for Dipping

Preparation

1. Preheat your oven to 350

2. Pour olive oil into pan over medium heat and brown the onions

3. After 5-7 minutes, add the bell pepper and cook for 3-4 minutes more

4. Add your ground beef to mixture and chop up and cook until browned

5. Add the taco seasoning and lime juice and mix it all up until well combined, remove from heat

6. On a cutting board cut the tortilla strips into 4 sections, watch my video for measurements

7. Spray Bundt pan with lots of Pam and then add the tortilla strips in layers all across the bottom

8. Sprinkle half your cheddar cheese in the bottom, then cover with half your meet mixture and press down

9. Make a layer with a third of your tortilla round pieces

10. Add half your jack cheese, cover that with crunched up tortilla, the cover with other half of jack cheese

11. Make another layer with another third of your round pieces.

12. Cover that with rest of cheddar cheese, then rest of your meet mixture

13. Cover with the rest of your round pieces and tuck the ends in

14. Bake for 45 minutes on the middle shelf of your oven

15. Remove from oven and let it stand for 20 minutes

16. Put a plate upside down on top of pan and flip it over and remove the Bundt pan

17. Stand back and oooh and ahhhh

My wife actually came up with using spinach tortillas on the outside and red chips crunched up in the middle to give it a holiday flair. You could also add a can of chopped chilies to the meat mix or some fresh jalapenos to up the heat factor.

I sliced it into chunks and dipped it in some sour cream and salsa. Whatever you do, it's awful yummy. Good luck and good eating!