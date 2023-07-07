Big Weather's Big Recipe: Chinese Tacos

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- I love Chinese food. Everyone has their favorite restaurant, and chances are, in North Carolina, it's next to a Food Lion. Am I right?! One of my go-to meals is Mu Shu Pork (Chinese Tacos). Years ago, my wife came across a base recipe and I decided to remake it for this one with ground Chicken. It actually came out pretty good! Let's make some Mu Shu Chicken.

Ingredients

2 pounds of Ground Chicken

2 T of Sherry

4 T of low-sodium Soy Sauce

1/4 of ground black pepper

2 T vegetable Oil

4 garlic cloves, peeled and chopped

1/8 t red pepper flakes

1 cup of Jicama, julienned

1 14oz bag of Cole Slaw Mix

5 green onions, chopped

2 T of sugar

8 flour tortillas

Hoisin Sauce

Preparation

1. In a mixing bowl combine chicken, sherry, 2 T of soy sauce, and black pepper. Mix together and set aside.

2. In a big pan, heat Oil on Medium-High heat until it shimmers.

3. Add chicken mixture and cook for 1 minute without stirring.

4. Cook 2 minutes longer stirring, then transfer to a heat-proof bowl and set aside.

5. Put the pan back on the heat and cook garlic and red pepper for 10-15 seconds, stirring constantly

6. Add coleslaw, 4 T of water, and jicama and stir and cook for 3 minutes.

7. Add onions, sugar, chicken, and 2 T of soy sauce back into the pan stirring for an additional 2 minutes to combine the mixture.

8. Microwave the tortillas to soften them up

9. To serve, spread a tablespoon of Hoisin on the tortilla, then add the chicken mixture and fold to eat.

10. Enjoy

This was awesome! I should've made some rice to go with it. Very light and pretty dang good. If you wanted to up the cabbage content you could double the coleslaw mix and jicama. And don't be afraid of that jicama, its delish! Hopefully, you like it too. Good luck and good eating!