Big Weather's Big Recipe: Grandpa's Brats

Over the next few weeks I'm going to honor my wife and my grandparents with a few of their recipes. We start tonight with my wife's grandpa.
On one of my first trips to Wisconsin to visit her family, they were making Bratwurst. And I've got to tell ya, those brats didn't taste anything like the ones I grew up with.
Even though he was well into his 90s, this great guy took time to teach me the right way to cook a bratwurst. So let's get to it!
Ingredients
1 Package of Johnsonville Brats
2 T of Butter
1 Onion, I like Vidalia
1 Can of Beer (They used Miller, I had Yuengling in the Fridge)
1 Package of Rolls
Mustard
Preparation
1. Peel and slice the onion
2. Add Butter to a skillet on Medium High heat
3. Add onions to skillet and brown them up. If they get a little burned, that's OK, just stir them up
4. Place uncooked brats on the onions, then pour in the can of Beer.
5. Cover and cook over medium heat for 15 minutes, flipping the brats once halfway through.
6. remove the brats and turn the heat to low, letting the liquid in the onions reduce down.
7. Place the brats on a preheated grill and brown up both sides.
8. Serve in the bun with the onions and some Mustard.
The nice thing about precooking these brats, you can bag them up and throw them in the fridge, then just reheat them over a grill if you're headed out to tailgate. And you can cook up a bunch of them. If you really want to 'Wisconsin' them up, try cooking them in some Steven's Point Beer. Wisconsin bratwurst. Enjoy!
