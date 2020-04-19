Bill Cosby denied 'compassionate release' amid COVID-19

SKIPPACK TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania -- Bill Cosby's lawyers are asking Pennsylvania Governor Wolf for "compassionate release," saying the comedian and actor could not survive COVID-19 behind bars with his underlying medical issues.

His attorneys released new information on Saturday saying the convicted sex offender had two major surgeries to relieve blockages in his carotid arteries last fall to prevent him from having a heart attack.

They also revealed Cosby is now completely blind.

Cosby is imprisoned at SCI Phoenix where several cases of COVID-19 and one death have been reported, officials say.

Officials say Cosby was denied because he is considered a violent offender.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
skippack townshipmontgomery countypennsylvaniacoronavirusbill cosby
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LATEST: 172 COVID-19 deaths in NC surpass flu death count
Trump, coronavirus task force to hold daily press briefing | LIVE
At least 10 killed in shooting rampage in Canada, suspected shooter dead
Severe weather: Gusty winds are main threat Monday morning
NC senators call on governor to reopen Charlotte Motor Speedway
Durham police conduct investigation at McDougald Terrace
Researchers training dogs in UK to sniff out COVID-19 virus in humans
Show More
Church service canceled? Here's a Sunday message
Walmart hiring 50,000 more employees
Durham charter school students lacking laptops
SC Sen. plans to reopen state beaches next week
How COVID-19 will impact U.S. national security
More TOP STORIES News