Bill Cosby loses appeal of sex assault conviction

FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2018, file photo, Bill Cosby arrives for his sentencing hearing at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

PHILADELPHIA -- A Pennsylvania appeals court has rejected Bill Cosby's bid to overturn his sexual assault conviction.

The ruling Tuesday is being closely watched as Cosby was the first celebrity tried and convicted in the #MeToo era.



Defense lawyers say the trial judge improperly allowed five other accusers to testify. But the state Superior Court says the testimony is lawful and shows Cosby had a pattern of drugging and molesting women.

The 82-year-old Cosby is serving a 3- to 10-year prison term for the 2004 encounter at his suburban Philadelphia home.

He can now ask the state Supreme Court to consider his appeal.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
elkins parkentertainmentsexual assaultbill cosby
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Republicans respond to 2 impeachment articles vs. Trump
Raleigh man arrested for deadly attack at Raleigh club
NC man continues fight to fly large Confederate flag on property
The 411: The man who inspired the ice bucket challenge
Teacher asks students to 'set your price for a slave'
US soccer star Megan Rapinoe is 'Sportsperson of the Year'
Protect yourself from scammers targeting gift cards
Show More
4 fishermen rescued after boat crash
Woman beat boyfriend's mom to death with frying pan: Police
Child, 3 others seriously injured in Fayetteville crash
WakeMed Love Light tree honors those healing after loss
Teen charged for posting violent threat to Durham high school
More TOP STORIES News