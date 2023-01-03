Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapses after tackle during 1st quarter of Monday Night Football game

The Buffalo Bills players pray for teammate Damar Hamlin during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, in Cincinnati.

CINCINNATI, Ohio -- A Monday night game that started with a playoff atmosphere between two of the top teams in the NFL quickly turned frightening for one of the competitors on the field at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.

An ambulance was needed to help Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin after the 24-year-old made a routine tackle to the ground, stood up, and then collapsed after taking a couple of steps during the first quarter of his team's game against the Bengals.

Trainers immediately worked on Hamlin as play stopped with about six minutes remaining in the opening period.

The moment took a turn when, according to the ESPN game broadcast, CPR was administered on Hamlin. Many of his teammates and the players of the opposing side gathered and hoped for the best for the fallen competitor.

He was then driven off the field.

It wasn't immediately disclosed during the Monday Night Football simulcast what exactly happened or what his condition is, but officials and both head coaches agreed to temporarily suspend play about 23 minutes after Hamlin went down. Both teams returned to their locker rooms.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass. AP Photo/Greg M. Cooper

Monday Night Football announcer Joe Buck later said Hamlin's family members, who were in the stands, came down and rode with him in the ambulance to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Hamlin was selected by Buffalo in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft out of the University of Pittsburgh.

The Bills immediately sent their well-wishes to their star.

"The thoughts and prayers of all of Bills Mafia are supporting you, Damar"

The nationally-televised game received instant feedback from Hamlin's NFL fraternity.

"The game is not important. Damar Hamlin's life is important. Please be ok. Please," Cardinals star J.J. Watt tweeted.

This is a developing story. Check back with this article for updates.