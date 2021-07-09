Florida building collapse

Cat from collapsed Florida condo building found alive, returned to family

Cat from collapsed Florida condo found alive, returned to family

SURFSIDE, Fla. -- Binx the cat, who had lived on the ninth floor of the South Florida condo building that collapsed last month, has been found safe and returned to its family, officials said Friday.

Gina Nicole Vlasek, co-founder of The Kitty Campus, posted on Facebook that a black cat resembling Binx was found near the rubble of the Surfside building Thursday night and brought to the group's nearby facility in Miami Beach. A former Champlain Towers South resident visited The Kitty Campus on Friday and confirmed that the feline was hers, Vlasek said.



"We are so grateful to be able to help in any small way," Vlasek wrote.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said during a news conference Friday evening that Binx was recognized by a volunteer who had been feeding cats near the collapsed building.

An 88-year-old Surfside condo survivor tearfully reunited with the neighbor who picked her up and carried her to safety during the collapse.



"I'm glad that this small miracle could bring some light into the lives of a grieving family today and could provide a bright spot for our whole community in the midst of this terrible tragedy," Levine Cava said.

The mayor said animal control workers are continuing to place live traps in the area in hopes of recovering pets that might have escaped the deadly collapse.

The 12-story building collapsed in the early morning hours of June 24. Officials have confirmed 79 people killed, with 61 still unaccounted for.

Video recorded at Champlain Tower South minutes before its deadly collapse appears to show water pouring out of a ceiling in a parking garage.

