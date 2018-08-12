U.S. & WORLD

Bitcoin scammers target wealthy, threaten to expose 'secret'

EMBED </>More Videos

Bitcoin scammers target wealthy, threaten to expose 'secret.' Walter Perez reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on August 11, 2018.

CHEVY CHASE, Md. --
Men in a wealthy Washington suburb have been receiving letters threatening to expose their dark secrets to their wives.

The problem, The Washington Post reports, is some of these men don't even have wives.

The letters are part of a growing scam that tries to extort people for Bitcoin, a cryptocurrency that's hard to track.

FBI Washington Field Office spokesman Andrew Ames says these scammers tend to flood high-income neighborhoods, trying to fool at least one person.

Jeff Strohl says he received a Nashville-postmarked letter from "GreySquare15" demanding a Bitcoin "confidentiality fee" worth $15,750. After his initial shock, he figured it was a scam. He posted about it on a community listserv to find he was far from the only Chevy Chase resident to receive such letters.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldscams
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Rallies planned for Charlottesville anniversary
LATEST: 3 arrests made in Charlottesville ahead of anniversary rally
Authorities probe how 'suicidal' employee could steal plane
Mountain lion breaks into Colorado home, kills house cat
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Police investigating after fatal stabbing in Fayetteville
Investigation underway after teen shot and killed in Wayne County
Pleasant Grove Baptist Church pastor killed in car crash
Rallies planned for Charlottesville anniversary
Durham police looking for car that drove through overnight checkpoint
Tourist dies after being pulled from Bogue Sound in Emerald Isle
Troopers searching for car that hit 12-year-old riding bike in Johnston County
Blue chardonnay gives new options to wine drinkers
Show More
LATEST: 3 arrests made in Charlottesville ahead of anniversary rally
Tonbo Ramen: Get the unique flavors of Japan in downtown Raleigh
Moore County man killed by deputies did not fire shots, sheriff says
Authorities probe how 'suicidal' employee could steal plane
Smoke from California wildfires reaches NYC
More News