Friday will see a pair of sky-high salutes to healthcare workers.
The Black Daggers, a U.S. Army special operations parachute demonstration team, will hold tribute jumps to say thanks to medical workers in Chapel Hill and Fayetteville. The team is based out of Fort Bragg.
The jump in Chapel Hill will feature a landing at UNC's Kenan Memorial Stadium at noon. In Fayetteville, the team will be in the sky and land around Cape Fear Valley Medical Center at 2:30 p.m.
Both jumps are weather permitting.
Last month, the North Carolina Air National Guard held flyovers with C-17 jets to honor frontline employees.
Army special ops team Black Daggers honoring medical workers in Chapel Hill, Fayetteville
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News