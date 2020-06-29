Oakland neighbors stand in solidarity with Black family after home vandalized with 'All Lives Matter' graffiti

𝗛𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗻𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝗵𝗼𝗽𝗲: “ALM” (All Lives Matter) graffiti was found on cars outside a Black family’s home in Alameda. ⠀

⠀

The community then came out to clean up & write messages of love & solidarity. ⠀

⠀

Thanks Rachel W. for sharing! #BlackLivesMattters pic.twitter.com/EBtxb4jZNQ