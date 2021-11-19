black friday

Black Friday 2021: From Walmart to Best Buy - deals for holiday shopping

How to get the lowest price when shopping this holiday season

Ready or not to deck the halls, holiday shoppers should bookmark these deals for Black Friday 2021. The biggest discount day of 2021 falls on the day after Thanksgiving, but many major retailers announced early-bird sales for customers looking to cross off items on their wish lists.

The spread-out savings opportunities don't mean shoppers should wait to shop in anticipation of better deals to come -- amid supply chain complications due to the pandemic, this season's most in-demand items could sell out quickly.

"My number one tip: Shop now," said Sheri Lambert, assistant professor of marketing at Temple University in Philadelphia. "Order that special gift for that special someone today. And even then, anticipate and expect the worst - but hope for the best."

Walmart


Like last year, Walmart will spread out its Black Friday savings to multiple events in November to offer customers the best prices of the season on the must-have gifts topping everyone's holiday shopping lists. Each savings event will begin online at Walmart.com and continue with the same deals in Walmart stores.
Walmart Store Locations

Best Buy


Black Friday sale started Nov. 19 and lasts through Saturday, Nov 27. Purchases made Oct. 18, 2021, through Jan. 2, 2022, have an extended return period through Jan. 16, 2022. Some exclusions apply.
Best Buy Store Locations

Target


Holiday Price Match Guarantee
Target purchases made between Oct. 10 and Dec. 24 will qualify for a price adjustment if the Target price goes down any time on or before Christmas Eve. Some exclusions apply.
Target Store Locations

Kohl's


Customers shopping in Kohl's stores and online Friday, Nov. 19 through Saturday, Nov. 20 can take advantage of amazing deals on key gifting categories, including toys, active and casual apparel, and more. Kohl's big Black Friday Week savings event kicks off Sunday, Nov. 21, at 12:01 a.m. CT online and 8 a.m. local time.
Kohl's Store Location

Macy's


Shop all Black Friday specials from Tuesday, Nov. 23, through Saturday, Nov. 27 online or in stores.
Macy's Store Location

Costco


Deals on Costco.com start Thanksgiving, and warehouse sales last Black Friday through Monday, Nov. 29.
Costco Store Locations

Bed Bath & Beyond


Deals have already started. From Thursday, Nov. 25 through Saturday, Nov. 27, get an extra 25% off during its Black Friday event, starting online on Thanksgiving and Friday at 6 a.m. local time in stores through Saturday, Nov. 27.

Home Depot


Homedepot.com Black Friday deals beginning at 6 a.m. ET the day after Thanksgiving.
Home Depot Store Locations

Lowe's


Shop new deals now through December while supplies last.
Lowe's Store Locations

BJ's


Online Black Friday sales start Thanksgiving Day.
Early Bird Savings and Black Friday Savings are available now through Monday, Nov. 29, while supplies last. 5-Day Deals begin Thanksgiving Day through Monday, Nov. 29, while supplies last. Cyber Week begins Cyber Monday, Nov. 29, while supplies last.

Dick's Sporting Goods


Offering Best Price Guarantee
Dick's Store Locations

More Black Friday Deals



Amazon
Amazon has already released some early-bird Black Friday deals, as well as deals on Apple products.

L.L.Bean
The clothing retailer has an entire page dedicated to cautioning customers about longer shipping times and supply chain issues.

Chewy
The pet supply retailer has already sold out of some of its early Black Friday deals but is still advertising sales on pet food, cat litter and dog treats.

Vans
Find a Vans store

AT&T
Find an AT&T store

Big Lots
Find a Big Lots store

DSW
Find a DSW store

eBay

GameStop
Find a GameStop store

JCPenney
Find a JCPenney store

T-Mobile
Find a T-Mobile store

Verizon
Find a Verizon store

Zales
Find a Zales store
