Black Friday Market celebrates success, brings in tens of thousands of dollars in revenue for small-business owners

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Black Friday Market started welcoming customers roughly two weeks ago. The shop opened in the middle of a pandemic and is one of the few new places claiming victory. The store was able to bring in more than $25,000 in sales for mostly Black-owned small business owners."It felt great. It felt great because we're doing this for business owners, so you know we don't take a commission, so all that money that's coming in is going straight to these business owners who struggled during 2020," said Black Dollar NC CEO. Johnny Hackett.More than 60 small businesses are featured in the shop.Many of the items being sold are handcrafted and made locally.The store achievement comes as so many other small businesses are hurting.Black Friday Market is actually only in the space because another small business folded.Apex Outfitters closed during the COVID-19 crisis and sat vacant for months.The advocacy organization Black Dollar NC took over the Hargett Street location and opened the store to offer merchants a chance to sell their goods."We know it was a risk, and it's kind of a journey going into a space like that during a time like that," Hackett said.It originally opened as a pop-up but is becoming a mainstay."(We're) very pleased with what we've been able to do and accomplish. I could tell you now, we'll be here permanently," Hackett said.