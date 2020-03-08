Black Girls Rock Fest celebrates International Women's Day

The BGR!Fest, or Black Girls Rock Fest, is a celebration of "providing another empowering platform, to showcase the talents, voices, vision and innovation of women of color."
The event website highlights a series of concerts, unplugged shows, workshops, and discussions centered around women of color over the course of a 4-day weekend.
Last night's @BLACKGIRLSROCK event in DC was amazing! Loved the electricity and pride in the building! Word to @alicesmithmusic @maimounayoussef @MsLaurynHill for an amazing night! Photo cred: Jati Lindsay #BGRFest2020 #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/fZFV2RXhRT— DeJuan Hoggard (@DeJuanABC11) March 8, 2020
Audiences at the Kennedy Center Friday evening were serenaded by the sultry and melodic voices of Alice Smith and Grammy Award-winning artist Lauryn Hill. Maimouna Youssef, who performs under the stage name Mumu Fresh, was the featured performer for the promoted unplugged, secret show.
Fresh set fire to the stage with her energy, passion, and lyricism inside the Kennedy Center's Studio K venue.
The weekend is set to be capped off with an International Women's Day celebration featuring female speakers, followed by a day party honoring event CEO DJ Beverly Bond.
At the start of the 4-day festival, a representative from the Washington D.C. mayor's office proclaimed March 6th as Black Girls Rock Day in the city.